New Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele says his wish is to see the appointment of the SABC Board finalised as soon as possible.

He says this will prevent the financial risks that the public broadcaster is currently facing.

Gungubele was briefing Parliament’s Communications Committee where various entities under his Department appeared virtually before the committee.

Wednesday will mark five months since the previous board’s term ended on the 15 October last year.

The latest delay in appointing the board relates to the legal clarity that was sought by President Cyril Ramaphosa over the additional three names that were approved by the National Assembly apart from the 12 recommended candidates.

Gungubele says, “The biggest wish is that all the process that are pertaining to the completion of the finalisation of the board could be finished on time. That’s all that one can say. I am saying this chair, because I don’t know at what point the committee will be delaying with this where the President would have written correspondence to Parliament that the biggest wish is that such, that process could be completed as soon as possible with the hope to minimise the consequences of the risk the institution is confronting.”

Delays in appointment of SABC board: Azola Dayile: