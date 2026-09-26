BMA, SARS, Mozambique move to ease goods traffic at Lebombo border

The Border Management Authority (BMA) and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) say they are working with their Mozambican counterparts to improve the movement of commercial goods at the Libombo Border Post in Mpumalanga.

The two entities have acknowledged that they are dealing with long queues of trucks.

They say Mozambique has already deployed officials to assist with the processing of trucks.

JOINT MEDIA STATEMENT BMA AND SARS STRENGTHEN INTERVENTIONS TO EASE TRUCK CONGESTION AT LEBOMBO The Border Management Authority (BMA) and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) acknowledge the significant congestion currently being experienced by trucks approaching the… — The Border Management Authority SA (@TheBMA_SA) September 26, 2026

The BMA’s Deputy Assistant Commissioner Mmemme Mogotsi says the congestion along the Lebombo corridor is a complex corridor-wide challenge influenced by the high volume of commercial traffic, infrastructure capacity, operational conditions on both sides of the border, and a number of traffic management and compliance-related factors.

“The processing of trucks at Kilometre 7 is intended to operate as a joint operational arrangement between the South African and Mozambican authorities. Its effectiveness, therefore, depends on the availability and deployment of personnel, systems and operational arrangements from both countries.”