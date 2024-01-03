BMA monitoring Beitbridge with festive season closing

Reading Time: < 1 minute

With the festive season drawing to a close, the Border Management Authority (BMA) is monitoring the return of travellers at the Beitbridge Border Post outside Musina in Limpopo.

BMA Commissioner, Mike Masiapato has been at the border for the past three days monitoring the movement of holidaymakers crossing from Zimbabwe.

Dr Masiapato says they have deployed more officials to ensure that everyone who comes into South Africa has proper documentation.

The key focus is mainly the deployment at the North gate here at the port of entry to make sure that everyone who enters here for processing purposes is supposed to be the people who already have the documentation.