BMA implements Mpox screening at ports of entry

The Border Management Authority (BMA) says it has put measures in place at all ports of entry due to the increase in Mpox cases.

This comes after the National Department of Health confirmed 13 cases and two deaths in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

BMA Spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi says they are implementing a screening process for travellers entering the country at all ports of entry.

Mogotsi says, “BMA Port Health officers are well trained to be vigilant to observe for any lesions and other symptoms during their operations at the Ports. In any incident, should there be a case presented to the BMA that would need further referral to a health facility, arrangements have been made with ambulance services from the Department of Health for referral to healthcare facilities.”

“We also encourage travellers suspecting any symptoms to seek medical care immediately, especially those who have a travel history to areas with cases of Mpox,” she adds.

Report by Xoliswa Makhikhi.