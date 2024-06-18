BMA facilitates first inauguration since its inception

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Border Management Authority (BMA) says they are continuing to facilitate the legitimate movement of goods and guests as well as to ensure the safety and security of all South Africans who are moving through the various ports of entry.

This is as Heads of State and foreign dignitaries arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of the 7th administration of the Republic of South Africa in Pretoria tomorrow.

BMA Spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi says this is the first inauguration facilitated by the BMA since its inception.

“The BMA ensures security measures at the identified priority ports of entry for the event which are ORTIA, Lanseria International Airport and Waterkloof Airforce Base,” says Mogotsi.

The BMA has been working closely with various government agencies to coordinate efforts and ensure all logistical and security arrangements are in place, Mogotsi has added.