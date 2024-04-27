Blue Bulls thrash Ospreys 61-24 in URC match

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Blue Bulls thrashed Welsh side Ospreys 61-24 in a United Rugby Championship (URC) match played at the Loftus Versfeld stadium to move to third on the log standings. The Bulls led 26-10 at half-time.

Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canaan Moodie scored two tries each as the Bulls outscored their opponents by nine tries to three for a comprehensive victory.

The Blue Bulls wanted to bounce back after their 27-22 loss to the defending champions, Munster last weekend and they had a great start with hooker, Johan Grobbelaar diving over for their first try after a successful maul.

The hosts launched another attack moments later on the left flank. They found holes in the visitors’ defence with David Kriel scoring a try after receiving a pass from Kurt-Lee Arendse.

The Bulls led by 14 points after Chris Smith’s second conversion. The visitors weren’t prepared to go down without a fight.

They sliced through the hosts’ defence before Luke Davies scored a try to slash the Bulls’ lead to nine points, but the home side proved too strong.

Arendse scored a try before Kriel set up Canaan Moodie for another which saw the Bulls lead 26-10 at half-time. Despite going to the break leading by 16 points, the Bulls didn’t take their foot off the pedal. Moodie and Embrose Papier scored them two more tries to take their lead to 38-10.

Ospreys’ never-say-die attitude saw Keiran Williams score them a third try. While the visitors were hoping to score another try, it was the home side that scored to extend their lead. Le Roux intercepted a pass and completed a comprehensive win for the home side.