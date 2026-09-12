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Blow to Zungu as four SAFA regions disqualified from Congress

  • Danny Jordaan and Sandile Zungu at the SAFA Congress in Midrand.
  • Image Credits :
  • Velile Mnyandu
SABC News

For what is believed to be a blow to the Sandile Zungu campaign, the South African Football Association’s National Executive Committee has resolved to disqualify four regions from attending and participating in Saturday’s SAFA Congress in Midrand.

The reason for their disqualification is that they failed to hold their regional elections prior to the national congress.

The regions affected are Harry Gwala and Amajuba from KwaZulu-Natal, and the Northern Cape’s Pixley Ka Sema and ZFM regions.

They were all believed to be backing Zungu, who is opposing incumbent Danny Jordaan for the SAFA presidency.

Their disqualification completely changes the voting landscape.

SAFA holds its Elective Congress

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