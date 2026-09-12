Blow to Zungu as four SAFA regions disqualified from Congress

For what is believed to be a blow to the Sandile Zungu campaign, the South African Football Association’s National Executive Committee has resolved to disqualify four regions from attending and participating in Saturday’s SAFA Congress in Midrand.

The reason for their disqualification is that they failed to hold their regional elections prior to the national congress.

🚨🗳️UPDATE: Its been confirmed that four regions, Amajuba, Harry Gwala, Pixley Ka Seme and ZFM that have been disqualified from the elections. SAMLFA & SAFCA are the two Associate Members that are also not taking part in this Congress. The SAFA NEC adopted a report from the… pic.twitter.com/iAaHl0oJHk — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) September 12, 2026

The regions affected are Harry Gwala and Amajuba from KwaZulu-Natal, and the Northern Cape’s Pixley Ka Sema and ZFM regions.

They were all believed to be backing Zungu, who is opposing incumbent Danny Jordaan for the SAFA presidency.

Their disqualification completely changes the voting landscape.

SAFA holds its Elective Congress