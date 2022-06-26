One man has been shot dead while another has been admitted to hospital after a gunman entered a tavern at Kagisanong in Bloemfontein and started shooting randomly.

The first victim, who was shot in the stomach, survived while the second victim, Mashitembe Ngovela (29) sustained three gunshot wounds to the head.

He died on arrival at the hospital.

Police Spokesperson Sinah Mpakane says six cartridges were found at the scene.

Mpakane says that police were doing their patrols when they received a complaint of a shooting at a pub in Kagisanong.

“On arrival, they found one victim lying on the ground and the other one was already taken to hospital by a private car. According to information, there were lots of people enjoying and drinking at the lodge and suddenly an unknown African male arrived and started shooting randomly. The motive of the killing is still unknown and the suspect is still at large,” she explains.

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele has confirmed that minors were part of the 22 people that died during a stampede at Enyobeni tavern at Scenery Park, the youngest of which was 13.

He says that the doctor leading the forensics team has not been able to say for sure what led to the deaths of the victims.

Cele says that for now, the only thing they can confirm is that the victims did not die of natural causes.

President Ramaphosa has also sent his condolences to the affected families, from Germany, where he is attending the G7 summit.

Cele gave details of the deceased.

“Eight girls among them, 12 boys, youngest 13. As I was driving from the scene, the president called me. He’s in Germany, trying to find out what happened. We can’t certainly say what happened for now. I did ask the person who’s leading the autopsy, Dr Zondi, and he says they’re collecting the information. One thing he confirms is that there is no natural death that has taken place.”