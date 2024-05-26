Bloemfontein residents express mixed views on upcoming elections

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Residents of Bloemfontein have expressed mixed feelings about the much anticipated general elections. Some say they will cast their vote, while others say they will not waste their time.

Thirty years into democracy and for some residents the change is not visible enough. This while some are not convinced if they should vote.

Jobs and service delivery are issues of discontent – as residents in different communities highlight it every time. Others can’t wait to put an X next to their preferred political party.

“I’m not gonna vote because, why should I vote? What’s the future for us? What does the future hold for us as young people? How do we vote for old people who are invested so much on international things?” asks a resident.

“I have registered to vote and I want to see a change that will bring job opportunities for youth,” says a resident.

“I am obliged to vote and I’m definitely voting. So the changes that I wanna see is obviously the issue of NSFAS, the administration of NSFAS is a big issue,” adds another resident.

On Wednesday South Africans will head to the polls.

They’ll vote using three ballot papers, including the National compensatory ballot, the national regional ballot and provincial legislature ballot.

