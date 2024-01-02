Bloemfontein hawkers face crime challenges

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hawkers in Bloemfontein’s central business district (CBD) continue to grapple with persistent challenges related to crime and cleanliness. Some reported improved business during the festive season, attributing it to heightened police visibility. However, ongoing efforts are needed to address safety concerns and ensure a cleaner trading environment throughout the year.

Mpho Thinane, spokesperson for the Mangaung Hawkers’ Association, acknowledged the positive impact of increased police presence during the holidays.

“The business this year was good because we saw most of the reservists patrolling the area; now, the crime went down,” Thinane observed.

While the festive season brought increased business, challenges related to cleanliness and hygiene persisted in the CBD. Thinane stressed the need for continuous efforts to maintain a clean trading environment, emphasizing improvements year-round.

“There’s room for improvement here and there; it must not be only during the festive season but throughout the year because now, we are servicing the whole of Mangaung Metropolitan,” he added.