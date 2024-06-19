Bloemfontein family scarred after newborn was wrongly declared dead

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Parents of a newborn baby in Bloemfontein say they will take legal action against the Free State Department of Health after their newborn was incorrectly declared dead at the Pelonomi Hospital.

It was during the preparations for the funeral when the hospital told parents that the newborn was alive.

51-year-old father, Boitumelo Kgabale says the family is still traumatized due to the hospital’s mistake.

Kgabane says the family will go for DNA tests to confirm whether the child is theirs or not.

“We’ll be taking legal action. This thing that they did to us is huge. It damaged us emotionally. At the current moment, we’re far from being healed and we also feel that we should take a DNA test with this infant, because we’re not sure that we’re raising a child who is really ours. So, we feel that we should take a DNA test. The one that the hospital failed us with. So, now we’ll have to pay for ourselves for such DNA and psychologists that they claim they referred us to, which they didn’t,” laments Kgabane.