Hundreds of Bloemfontein Celtics football supporters briefly disrupted the funeral proceedings of Katlego Bereng.

They say the funeral has deviated from the Supporters’ Club protocol which Bereng lived out as a Bloemfontein Celtics supporter.

The supporters’ club known as ‘Siwelele sa Masele’ are known for their rich culture of song.

Bloemfontein Celtic Supporters disrupted the funeral programme of Katlego Bereng taking place in Lesley Monnanyane hall in Bloemfontein. Supporters were against being placed at the bottom of the programme.

Bereng’s funeral is under way at Lesley Monnanyane Hall at Rocklands in Bloemfontein.

He has been described as reliable, hands-on and trustworthy.

Speaker after speaker has described his death is a loss for the football club supporters’ fraternity.

Last year, Bereng’s charred body was used as a decoy in the escape plot of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester from the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

His identity was confirmed over two weeks ago after a DNA match with his mother.

