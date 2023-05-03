The Bloemfontein Celtic Supporters’ Club has added its voice to calls for the local magistrate’s court not to grant bail to Dr Nandipha Magudumana and five others in the convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester’s case.

The six, including the two former G4S employees who were arrested on Monday, are appearing at court this morning.

Katlego Bereng, whose charred body was found in Bester’s cell at the centre, was one of the leaders of the supporters’ club.

His aunt, Poppie Bereng, says they need closure.

The supporters’ club’s national chairperson, Mabena Pule is also in court.

They explain in the videos below:

Meanwhile, legal expert Advocate Thabo Molete, says Bester’s matter is likely drag on for a long time.

He says the recent arrests of two more former G4S employees could be a tip of the iceberg.