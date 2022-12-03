Bloemfontein-based bodybuilder, 41-year-old Moeketsi “Max” Mosese, has put South Africa on the map. The multi-award-winning fitness guru has attained position three at the 2022 World Fitness Federation (WFF) championship in Indonesia. The athlete has also been nominated to represent the country in Japan at the WFF in 2023.

Mosese is among the 16 who represented South Africa at the championships and consequently he has realised his childhood dream of competing with the world’s best. According to Mosese the journey has come with its highs and lows, but he didn’t despair. The WFF provides the ultimate stage for bodybuilding and fitness entertainment.

“It was a great moment because it was a great experience. It was my first time to represent South Africa in Indonesia so it was a great experience to be there” enthusiastically expresses.

Community development

Mosese is not just a bodybuilder, but a fitness guru, who has extended his reach to the community. For the past five years, he has been training and coaching at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium. That is where he develops the bulging muscles. His career has been propelled by nothing more than unwavering support of his community and family.

Mosese’s mother Masabata Tskiane adds that “I’m excite and I don’t know what to say, I am really proud of Max”

Fitness enthusiast and staunch supporter of Mosese, Martin Leshabane says he will continue to support Max.

“It means a lot to us as residents of Bloemfontein, because we’re sick and fat but because of him we are healthy and now we are no longer taking chronic medication” Leshabane says in admiration of Mosese.

Financial challenges

All Mosese needs is financial backing to participate in next year’s round in Japan. And, he is appealing to government to lend a hand.

Mosese adds that, “Now I have two challenges again, I have to prepare myself to Japan because I qualify for another World Championship in Japan and then I have to look for another sponsor again and I would like the government to be on board on this so that I can show the young generation how this is done”

According to his manager Ntsiki Ndzume the budding athlete can achieve more when he is better resourced.

“I am appealing to the government, the Sports, Arts and Culture [Department] to please assit Max because what he is doing is not only for us. Not for him but the community and to give hope to the young black child.”, Ndzume expresses.

Mosese is calling on good Samaritans to again make it possible for him to be part of the Japan 2023 World Fitness Federation.

Video: Financial hurdles might stop bodybuilder’s dream of competing overseas