Blitzboks win opening matches of World Rugby’s Sevens in Hong Kong

South Africa’s sevens rugby team is back on the winning trail. After a string of poor results, including a second last place finish in Los Angeles last month, the Blitzboks won their opening two matches of the Hong Kong leg of World Rugby’s Sevens series.

They first beat Ireland, who are second on the series log, 22-17, before completing their opening day fixtures with a 24-10 victory over Spain.

The Blitzboks top Pool C with one match to play against Samoa early tomorrow morning.

It’s a promising start for former captain, Philip Snyman, who replaced Sandile Ngcobo as head coach last month.

The South African women’s team, meanwhile, suffered a 20-7 defeat to Ireland in their opening match, before also losing to Fiji 24-7 to scupper their hopes of a second successive Cup quarter-final appearance in the series.