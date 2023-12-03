Blitzboks defeat Argentina 12-7 in Dubai for 5th straight title

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Blitzboks have won their fifth consecutive title in Dubai after beating Argentina 12-7 in the final of World Rugby’s Sevens Series in the United Arab Emirates.

The South Africans earlier defeated Australia 24-7 in the quarter-finals. They then stunned Fiji 14-7 to book their place in the final yet again.

The Blitzboks had their worst run ever last season when they finished the series in 7th place overall. But they kicked off the new tournament with a Pool A win over New Zealand and beat Fiji in the semi-finals.

They also had an impressive start against Argentina in the final.

The Blitzboks dominated from the get-go and Impi Visser put his side in front after just two minutes. Two minutes later, Shelton van Wyk scored to give the South Africans the lead.

His try was missed. The Blitzboks went into the break with a comfortable 12-0 lead. Los Pumas, however, made the most of Ryan Oosthuizen’s yellow card. They struck back early in the second half. But it wasn’t to be.

Does this look familiar to you?

Congratulations to all involved. Well played #Blitzboks. Now come and support them in Cape Town next weekend! @WeBuyCars_SA @McDonalds_SA #PoweredByUnity pic.twitter.com/ccfcz56JCA — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) December 3, 2023

The South Africans rewrote the history books by winning an 11th Dubai title and fifth in a row.

Captain Selvyn Davids says, “The guys know they have to play for each other. No individual effort is going to help us, even on a rugby pitch. I just think the brotherhood in the week and the build-up. Even the guys at home. I just want to thank them. They made us stronger.”

The coaching staff were also impressed with their chargers.

Assistant Coach Philip Snyman says, “We said we wanted to leave everything on the field, doesn’t matter what the result is. We want to look each other in the eye and smiles on our faces. And just the way the guys worked, even with the yellow card tonight. They played for each other. They played for that jersey and they restored the pride in the Springbok Sevens jersey.”

Australia won the Women’s event for a fourth consecutive time when they beat New Zealand 26-19 in the final. The South African Women’s team finished in 10th place, after losing to Japan 12-5 in their playoff match.

The action will now move to South Africa for the Cape Town Sevens next weekend.