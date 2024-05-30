Blitzboks prepare for Olympic qualification in Madrid

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The South African sevens rugby team, the Blitzboks, is in Madrid to prepare for the Grand Finale of the World Rugby Sevens Series. The team is primarily focused on qualifying for the Olympic Games.

The Blitzboks will use their game time in Madrid to prepare for the Olympic qualifiers in Monaco next month. Team stalwart Siviwe Soyizwapi says they are striving to reach the high level of performance they achieved in the past.

“We are still a team and we are the Springbok Sevens team that represents the country, so we always want to do our country proud. It has not been a great season for us, but with that being said, we are trying to get back to that level and hit that perfect game,” says Soyizwapi.

The Blitzboks’ first pool fixture of the Madrid Sevens Grand Finale will be a stern test against Ireland on Friday.

