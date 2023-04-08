The Blitzboks have been knocked out in the group stages of the Singapore leg of World Rugby’s Sevens Series.

Earlier on Saturday, the South Africans lost to New Zealand and Australia in their matches in Pool A, also known as the Group of Death.

They only registered a 31-12 win against Hong Kong China and finished third in the pool.

South Africa had to beat top-ranked New Zealand by 30 points in their final Pool A match to qualify for the Cup quarter-finals.

The teams went toe-to-toe in the first four minutes, then, the Blitzboks’ Mfundo Ndlovu went over to give his side the edge.

Moments later, however, the Kiwis were right back in it, thanks to Dylan Collier’s effort.

The teams went into the break all square at 7 points apiece.

It was another hard-fought battle in the second half with just over two minutes to go, New Zealand were at it again with Cody Vai scored to give the Kiwis a 12-7 lead.

That’s how the game ended, and South Africa’s top-eight hopes came to an end.

The Blitzboks were on the back foot early on in the competition.

They struggled with their discipline and failed to make full use of their opportunities in their first pool match against Australia. The Australians, who led 5-nil at half-time, eventually won the clash 19-nil.

After that disappointment, the Blitzboks regrouped against Hong Kong China. They started with a bang and enjoyed a 21-nil at the break, courtesy of a brace by Ndhlovu.

Rookies Sebastian Jobb and Ethan James went over in the second half to help the Blitzboks to a 31-12 win.

After a disappointing opening day, the Blitzboks will next face Ireland in a ninth-place quarter-final match on Sunday.