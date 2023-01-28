The South African Sevens rugby team has beaten Ireland 26-12 to book their spot in Sunday’s semi-finals of the Sydney Sevens.

The Blitzboks outscored the Irish by four tries to two to get revenge for last weekend in Hamilton where Ireland beat them in the fifth-place semi-final.

The victory was the Springbok Sevens’ fourth on the bounce in Sydney after they beat Uruguay and New Zealand to top their pool. The Blitzboks will play Fiji in the semi-final on Sunday.

“That is UNBELIEVABLE!” This thrilling match just keeps providing! Jaiden Baron scores for the @Blitzboks 🤌#Sydney7s | #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/zDskbSGeZg — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) January 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has arrived at his old School Grey High in the Eastern Cape where he matriculated in 2009.

Kolisi is in Gqeberha for the screening of his authentic documentary ‘The Rise’ which will be screened at his home township, Zwide later on Saturday afternoon.

He was welcomed by his former teachers, friends and learners at Grey High. The main rugby field was named after him last year which is now known as the Kolisi Field.

Kolisi explained his experiences while at Grey.

“The representation is huge. That is why we are doing this today, to showcase where we come from. So, this will give any kid from any community the hope that they too can take up such inspiration. They need to know that this is possible. So, we feel too bad most of the time because people will think you are too cool but it’s all about the intent that you have in your heart that matters.”

Extraordinary morning spent in Zwide and at Grey High in the company of their great son Siya Kolisi, who is in his birthplace for the premiere of his film with fans, partners, media #RiseSiyaKolisi pic.twitter.com/Pi0i9s2Ms4 — Clinton van der Berg (@ClintonV) January 28, 2023