A group of stokvel members at Tshoare village, in the Mankweng area outside Polokwane in Limpopo, say they face a bleak festive season. This comes after they were robbed of their year-long savings.

They were sharing money, when two armed robbers entered the house, armed with guns. The suspects fled the scene, with a car that belongs to one of the stokvel members.

They saved money throughout the year so that they can be able to cash it out this December. They hoped for financial freedom this festive season. But all their dreams were shattered when they were robbed of over R100 000.

The stokvel members say they were also robbed of their other belongings including their cellphones and other cash. They say they were saving the money to build houses, buy Christmas clothes and groceries. They also planned to pay for their children’s school fees and uniforms in January.

“We were sitting in this garage and I was counting. I was surprised when I saw two young men closing the garage door and they were pointing a gun at us. They commanded us to lie down before taking all our money. They searched us and took every cent in our bags,” says stokvel member Rebecca Seabi.

Some stokvel members say they had big plans for the money. They suspect an inside job.

“They took our cellphones and robbed us our money. We suspect one of our Stokvel members because his behavior was suspicious that day. They took our cellphones but his cellphone was not taken. He was also not bothered that the suspects took his car. Now we can’t sleep at night because we lost a lot,” says Malehu Mahlatji, a Stokvel member.

“I am taking care orphans and we are asking back our money. My grandchildren now have no Christmas clothes and they have no food. I also have debts to pay. They must be ashamed of themselves,” says Elizabeth Tlhapa, a Stokvel member.

“We have been doing this stokvel for more than 20 years. I also build a house through this. We are now hurt that criminals came here to rob us. The police are not doing enough because we gave them all the information and the name of a suspect,” says another stokvel member Maria Bopape.

Police are investigating a case of robbery and have called for anyone with information to come forward.

“We often receive reports like this where stokvel members withdraw large amounts of money and proceed to the house of one of the members to share it especially during this part of the year. This method obviously attracts criminals. Stokvel members are advised to make use of electronic fund transfers,” says Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, Limpopo police spokesperson.

The stokvel members are calling upon good Samaritans and the business community to donate food parcels because they lost their livelihood. They are also calling upon the police to expedite the investigations on this matter