High Education Minister Blade Nzimande has challenged United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa to declare his business interests before accusing him of interfering in procurement processes in his department.

This is after Holomisa called for Nzimande’s suspension saying he had received documents from unknown sources allegedly exposing the Minister, at the weekend.

However, Nzimande has described the allegations against him as a fight-back campaign which he says will not intimidate him.

“Some of these people who are shouting the loudest, what are their own business interests like, honourable Holomisa? He’s a businessman, what are his interests, he must declare publicly where is he looking for business. There is no suspicion that he’s talking about R600-million of the SETAs because he himself or his companies that he’s associated with may actually have interest there. Holomisa and others, come out, be transparent yourself first before you actually start throwing stones.”

Meanwhile, Holomisa who has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa about Nzimande, says the Minister must now defend himself to the holders of state.

“He must go an to answer the allegations which I have presented to the President in writing and anyone who wants to read that document can do so on the UDM website.”

