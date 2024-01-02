Blaze engulfs St Helena Bay hotel

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A St Helena Bay hotel on the Cape West Coast is currently engulfed in flames, prompting the response of multiple firefighting teams.

Shelley Point Hotel burning down this morning pic.twitter.com/2liqqeskEb — Andrew Burdock (@aburdock) January 2, 2024

Emergency services personnel are actively present at the scene, working to contain the fire.

The blaze at Shelley Point Beach Hotel ignited earlier this morning and the root cause remains undetermined at this time.

West Coast Medical Rescue is currently on scene at a Structural fire at Shelley point Hotel in St Helena Bay. Saldanha Bay fire Fighters are working tirelessly to battle the blaze. We urge residents to avoid the area and keep a clear way for Emergency Vehicles. pic.twitter.com/w8jQD3W7vq — Road Angels SA (@Road_Angels_SA) January 2, 2024

As a precautionary measure, residents have been urged to steer clear of the area and facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles.