Blaze engulfs St Helena Bay hotel

A St Helena Bay hotel on the Cape West Coast is currently engulfed in flames, prompting the response of multiple firefighting teams.

 

Emergency services personnel are actively present at the scene, working to contain the fire.

The blaze at Shelley Point Beach Hotel ignited earlier this morning and the root cause remains undetermined at this time.

As a precautionary measure, residents have been urged to steer clear of the area and facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles.

