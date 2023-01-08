The Minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande has strongly condemned the murder of Mboneli Vesele, the Executive Protection Officer to the University of Fort Hare’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Sakhele Buhlungu.

Vesele was shot dead Friday night, while driving the official car in Alice in the Eastern Cape. Buhlungu was not in the vehicle at the time.

“It appears he was arriving home when people approached him they pretended to be asking for information and then opened fired on the driver.

He died on the scene. We do not know the motive and investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident,” says police spokesperson Thembinkosi Kinana.

Last year fleet and transport manager at the same institution, Petrus Roets was murdered in his car in East London. The SIU is also investigating maladministration at the institution. The department’s spokesperson, Ishmael Mnisi says investigations are underway.

“Following this gruesome murder, Minister Nzimande appeals for calm, whilst investigations are underway. The Minister has had discussions with the Minister of Police for the swift investigation and arrest of the assailants. I also encourage all the Vice Chancellors (VC) and TVET College Principals to engage with my Department on all security related issues to enable us to engage with the Cabinet Security Cluster, particularly on security concerns that have an impact on the institutions’ ability to perform their duties”, says Mnisi.