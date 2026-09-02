Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Blackout risk rises as heat wave stresses largest US electric grids

  • Downtown Los Angeles is seen behind an electricity pylon through the morning marine layer in Los Angeles, California, US.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

 The risk of power outages is expected to escalate across a broad swath of the United States on Wednesday as intense heat will test the capacity of electricity supplies serving millions of homes and businesses from the Midwest through the Mid-Atlantic.

The US Department of Energy warned of the potential for heightened blackout risks in the PJM Interconnection, the largest US electric grid, which serves 67 million people in a territory stretching from Washington DC to Chicago.

Late on Tuesday night, DOE Secretary Chris Wright authorized PJM to direct backup generation resources to operate as a last resort before declaring a level 3 energy emergency alert, which can be one of the last steps before rotating blackouts are ordered.

The DOE said the move was part of a plan “to stabilize the Mid-Atlantic grid and mitigate the risk of blackouts.”

“Maintaining affordable, reliable, and secure power for hardworking American families and businesses during periods of hot weather is non-negotiable,” Wright said in a statement.

Temperatures in Chicago, St. Louis and Washington DC were expected to rise above 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) during peak electricity demand.

PJM’s “maximum generation emergency” alert in effect early on Wednesday directed generators on planned outages to report how quickly they could return units to service.

Meanwhile, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), the regional grid operator for 15 US states in the ​Midwest and the South, predicted peak demand on Wednesday would approach record territory at about 121 gigawatts. MISO’s all-time high is 127.1 GW.

MISO warned of tight conditions and increased its normal reserve requirement as a buffer against unexpected power plant outages and transmission line congestion.

In the Ozark region of rural Missouri, the Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative advised customers to unplug unused chargers and appliances due to the continued extreme heat. Customers also were asked to consider raising their thermostats to reduce air conditioning use.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News