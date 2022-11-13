Marvel Studios adventure “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” sold over $330 million (R567 billion) in tickets worldwide over its opening weekend.

It set a box office record for November in the United States and Canada, according to estimates from distributor Walt Disney Co on Sunday.

The sequel to 2018 Oscar-nominated blockbuster “Black Panther” racked up roughly $180 million (R3.1 billion) at domestic theaters Thursday night through Sunday, the highest total ever for a film opening in November.

It’s the movie event you’ll remember forever. Experience Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever, now playing only in theaters. Get tickets now: https://t.co/GJSG053Wm1 pic.twitter.com/7i3NJslrkX — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 12, 2022

The previous November record-holder, 2013 film “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” opened with $158.1 million (R2.848 billion) domestically.

Outside the domestic market, “Wakanda Forever” pulled in$150 million from Wednesday through Sunday. The movie was the top-grossing film for the weekend in all markets, Disney said.

Marvel had to rework the movie after star Chadwick Boseman died of cancer in 2020 just before filming was supposed to begin. Boseman had played King T’Challa, the beloved leader of the fictional Wakanda, in the original “Black Panther” movie.

The global celebration is now the #1 movie in the world. Experience Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever now playing in theaters. Get tickets now: https://t.co/GJSG053Wm1 pic.twitter.com/75c9WEoHLM — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 13, 2022