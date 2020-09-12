Lidoda Duvha won their second promotion/relegation playoff match, beating Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhadila 3-1 on Saturday afternoon at the Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg.

Black Leopards are eager to retain their elite league status in South African football. Lidoda Duvha won their second promotion/relegation playoff match, beating Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhadila 3-1 on Saturday afternoon at the Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg.

They are at the top of the three-team log with six points from their two matches.

The third promotion/relegation play-off match saw Leopards taking on Tshakuma in a Limpopo derby. Leopards came into this match eager to register yet another win after beating Ajax Cape Town 1-0 on Wednesday.

They were counting on their talisman, Mwape Musonda, to lead the line once again.

TTM were also not resting on their laurels.

Lidoda Duvha had a chance to open the scoring, but in vain. However, moments later, Musonda made it 1-0 to Leopards from a corner-kick. He was already celebrating his second goal of the match when he was judged to have scored from an offside position.

Two minutes before halftime, TTM found the equaliser.

However, TTM’s joy was short-lived as Leopards took the lead at the stroke of halftime. 10-minutes into the second half, substitute, Lucky Khumalo, tried to catch King Ndlovu off-guard with a long range effort.

TTM kept on probing but Leopards seemed to have all the answers this time. The goalkeepers were called into action in the later stages of the match.

In optional time, Musonda completed his brace.

On Tuesday afternoon, TTM who are at the bottom of the standings after losing their two encounters, will take on Ajax Cape Town in what will be a must win match for them in this very same venue.