The Black Business Council has added its voice to calls for transformative policies that will safeguard the country’s economy and secure jobs for the future.

The council formed part of the Tshwane University of Technology’s two-day future of work dialogue in Pretoria.

Role players including government, civil society, academia, institutions of higher learning, and the private sector gathered for the dialogue session.

Black Business Council’s Mphathi Nyewe says the Fourth Industrial Revolution has already seen rapid technology change and that policies should speak to re-skilling, creating jobs, and securing the country’s economy.

Nyewe says South Africa is faced with many challenges at present and as Black Business Council, they are there to help guide the government on how policies, legislation and regulations should help shape the country and the economy for “a future which we all aspire as expressed in the National Development Plan.”

“We are here as different role players, the future that we foresee are one that should be different from what we are seeing now. Currently, we are faced with challenges. We have to find means and ways by which the economy can grow and South Africans can sustain themselves in their endeavours. Technology is the driver of change hence 4IR. The future we are preparing for is for the generation that is living now and those in the future. The future of work is about looking at the environment in the future that will require certain kinds of work that might be different to what we are familiar with today. Graduates may come out of the institutions with skills that are not relevant so they need to see what gap in the economy and what skills are required. Water, energy, and Agro-processing including the communication sector.”