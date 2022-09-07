A bitter battle is brewing between taxi operators and residents at Khuma township of Stilfontein near Klerksdorp in the North West.

Commuters say the local taxi operators have unfairly increased taxi fares without consultation. They also allege that some taxis operate without permits, taxi drivers don’t have driving licenses, overloading, and unroadworthy taxis.

Roads were blockaded on Monday by commuters and taxi operators retaliated by doing the same on Tuesday, creating a stand-off between the two.

Free movement was impossible on Monday and Tuesday in Khuma Township. At the centre of it all is a dispute between taxi operators and commuters. Although there was movement in the township on Wednesday, a handful of commuters held a meeting. Some Khuma township commuters are still aggrieved.

“Their taxis are not in good condition. That can be witnesses when traffic officers have operations here. These taxis take shortcuts to avoid them,” a Commuter says.

“Please don’t rush to increase prices. You have done so three times already in a year,” another Commuter laments.

In response, taxi operators say they have agreed to reduce taxi fares. Khuma & Stilfontein Taxi Association’s Eric Sijadu says, “Khuma and Stilfontein taxi association from Klerksdorp to Khuma, it was R26 so we cut off to make it R24, from Stilfonteing to Khuma, that’s R22 so we cut off to R20 and also Potchefstroom, we cut off from R30.00 to R28.00.”

Some residents are calling for the introduction of bus services at Khuma township because of the current dispute.

“We want busses in Khuma because they are fighting us, using services of drug users and criminals, from different extensions,” a Resident says.

But the taxi operators say since they have already made some concessions by reducing taxi fares, there is no need for bus services to be re-introduced at Khuma.

“We are trying to cooperate and work together with the community because we are also the community. I think it’s not a right thing to say you call the bus because we are trying to respond to the issues,” Sijadu adds.

The two parties are yet to resolve all the concerns raised.