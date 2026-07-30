 Birth of Shebe Maburna’s child justifies bail release: Lawyer

The lawyer for Lekompo musician Lehlogonolo “Shebe Maburna” Chauke has told the Polokwane High Court in Limpopo that the birth of the artist’s child constitutes new facts that justify his release on bail.

Senior Counsel Advocate Laurence Hodes is representing Shebe Maburna in his bail appeal after his previous applications were dismissed.

Hodes argued that he should be granted bail to care for his newborn child.

He also submitted that the musician has not received adequate medical treatment for a leg injury while in custody despite multiple requests.

Hodes says, “Agreed it’s not exceptional circumstances, my lady, it is a factor that could with respect qualify as an exceptional factor, because it was anticipated that there’s still the emotional bond and the need to pay for that child once it’s born that arises from there, but had the child, God forbid, been stillborn, it would have been a different situation.”

“There’d still be an emotional issue, but there wouldn’t be the financial issue, but these are the unknowns. So with respect, my lady, I submit that even the birth of the baby qualifies both as a new fact and an exceptional circumstance”, Hodes says.

VIDEO | Shebe Maburna applies for bail at High Court:



-Reporting by Nsuku Shiluvana.