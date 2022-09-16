The Table Mountain National Parks says four new bird flu cases have been detected in the Boulders Penguin Colony in Simon’s Town.

A further seven cases are suspected. This strain of avian influenza has been detected in a range of wild seabirds including African Penguins, Cormorants and Cape Gannets since May last year.

SANParks spokesperson, Lauren Howard-Clayton says a number of precautionary measures are in place to limit access to the breeding colony.

“The virus has low risk to humans but is a threat to domestic poultry. Closing the Boulders Penguin Colony to visitors is not justified at this stage but visitors must stay on designated boardwalks and are encouraged to not touch the birds in the colony as it is prohibited.”