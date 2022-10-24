The Road Traffic Management Corporation says it’s investigating 820 cases of the fraudulent issuing of learner and driver licenses, roadworthy certificates and vehicle licensing discs.

This follows the Special Investigating Unit’s probe. The President mandated it through Proclamation R37 of 2017 to investigate the Transport Department and its entities.

The corporation’s CEO advocate Makhosini Msibi says this has resulted in the loss of R3 billion in revenue for the fiscus.

Msibi was speaking during a joint media with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and the SIU Head Godfrey Lebeya in Pretoria on measures the department has taken to fight corruption in road traffic entities.

SIU and Transport Dept’s probe into fraud:

“The priority is Gauteng where we have license disks to the tune of a R1.2 billion that has been fraudulently issued and those vehicles are out on the road, mainly by a number of businesspeople. It’s followed by Mpumalanga and subsequently by the Free State. Those are the three that are playing a major role and when you take a total figure of the amount the fiscus has lost it’s about R3 billion that we still need to recover from all those people.”