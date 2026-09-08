Biko family turns to court to pause inquest proceedings

The High Court in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape will on Wednesday hear an urgent application by the family’s legal representative to temporarily pause proceedings of the inquest into the death of Black Consciousness leader Steve Biko.

Initially, the family requested the presiding Judge Isaac Madondo to postpone the proceedings to obtain a critical affidavit and documents from the 1977 inquest.

The family wants these translated from Afrikaans into English, so all participating legal teams have an accurate understanding.

Madolo refused the application citing time constraints. The urgent application was supposed to be heard on Tuesday but the court ordered that all parties involved in the inquest must be consulted before the matter is heard.

Sakhela Ngqiqo, the family’s legal representative, says the family presented an affidavit that was placed before court.

“Now, the court has to satisfy itself that, indeed, everyone was served before the matter is heard. So, we are grateful to the court for granting that indulgence to the family and also that the court had some things to verify, then the matter is going to be heard tomorrow at half past nine.”