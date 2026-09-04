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Biko family seeks interim stay of Steve Biko inquest

  • File: Anti-Apartheid activist, Steve Biko.
  • Image Credits :
  • Steve Biko Foundation
Canny Maphanga

The Biko family has filed papers in the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha seeking an interim stay of the Steve Biko inquest, pending a review of retired Justice Isaac Madondo’s 26 August ruling where he dismissed the Biko family’s postponement application.

The Biko family, who recently secured legal services, argue in papers that the legal team have not had a reasonable opportunity to translate, analyse and cross-reference the documentary record and to prepare.

The Biko family added that should the inquest not be halted, then witnesses may testify and be excused before the applicants can exercise their statutory participation.

Steve Biko, the late Black Consciousness leader, died on 12 September 1977, after sustaining grave injuries while in detention.

A 1977 inquest did not find anyone liable for his death; however, the inquest was later re-opened after further evidence emerged regarding Biko’s death.

Related video| Biko family welcomes inquest reopening:

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