Political analyst Khanyi Magubane says the biggest miss in the governing African National Congress (ANC) 2019 Manifesto is failure to bring down the cost of living in the country.

Magubane says, “People are continuously pushed under the breadline and I think that the government in its promises to create 275 000 jobs in the 5 years, the creation of a simpler entry into market for new graduates that needs work experience and well as the criteria for entering the job market.

She adds, “I think also in terms of lowering the government spending and also the government’s inability to effectively spend their budgets, I think that is where the big misses are.”

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa engaged with Editors, Academics and Analysts as part of the party’s Manifesto review ahead of the 2024 general elections on Saturday.

Ramaphosa engages with media and academics about ANC’s Manifesto Review launch:

State Capture

Ramaphosa has re-iterated the party’s commitment to deal with State Capture and the Commission’s recommendations. He says the ANC is dealing with its members who were implicated in the report.

Some of the 97 ANC members who were implicated in the report have presented themselves before the party’s integrity commission whilst others have not.

The party’s National Working Committee recently re-iterated the NEC’s decision to refer those who have not presented themselves to the Integrity Commission to go before the National Disciplinary Committee.

Ramaphosa says the report is receiving attention. “Work is underway, it’s not like people are sitting back and not doing anything. We’re committed that having spent a million rand and having spent a significant amount of time going through the various evidence submissions that we will implement the recommendations of this Commission and some of them we did say will take time and you highlight that there are 97 leaders who are either named. The ANC is dealing with this matter.

“Some ANC leaders have challenged this matter. We have said that that to must be allowed time to happen, I know that people want to see scalps and decapitation and that will lead to satisfaction being able to see people go to jail. there are processes that have to be followed. I would not subscribe to the notion that parliament is avoiding implementing the recommendations. The State Capture recommendations touched a plethora of issues and we are going through that and from a government point of view, we are committed to implementing the recommendations,” the ANC president explains.

The ANC holds its 2019 Election Manifesto review at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Sunday. This will be an opportunity for the governing party to take stock of the work it has done in the past five years.

Political analyst Sandile Swana reacts to ANC manifesto review:

