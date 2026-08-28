Big-spending Tottenham hand manager the tools to dream

After completing his Tottenham Hotspur rescue act on the final day of last season, manager Roberto De Zerbi challenged the club’s owners to provide him with the team of his dreams for the next campaign.

With more than £300 million ($407 million) spent in the summer transfer window and a forward line upgraded in spectacular fashion in the last week with the capture of Savio and Omar Marmoush from Manchester City, his wish has been granted.

A humbling opening-day 3-0 loss at Brentford last week showed that vast expenditure is no guarantee for instant results, but speaking ahead of Saturday’s home game against Newcastle United, De Zerbi expressed his satisfaction and said more business could still be done.

“I didn’t expect a transfer window like we have done,” De Zerbi, who arrived with seven games to go last season and with the club heading towards relegation, told reporters.

“I think we can do one player more in one specific position. Yesterday we went to dinner with the owners, (sporting director) Johan (Lange) and chief executive Vinai (Venkatesham) and we spoke about this.

“All of us are on the same page and a very good connection.”

Brazilian winger Savio, who the club eventually bagged for £75 million, scored on his debut in the 5-1 victory over Charlton Athletic in the League Cup on Wednesday.

He and Egyptian Marmoush, who has initially joined on loan pending a £50-million permanent deal next summer, are both likely to spearhead Tottenham’s attack against Newcastle.

“Great signing for us, great player. Another great player. Everyone of us love him as a player and we hope he can do what he is able to,” De Zerbi said of Marmoush.

“He can give us more solutions in attack. Need more players in attack capable of scoring goals. Very fast player. Works well. A very smart player. He thinks like a coach. He can play in different positions in the pitch.

“I think Savio and Marmoush are bomba. I don’t know what name you want to call them.”

Tottenham are also reportedly linked with a move for Liverpool’s Dutch forward Cody Gakpo and while De Zerbi disagrees with the transfer window remaining open even after the season has begun, he is certainly happy to take advantage.

“I think it’s crazy but at the end we are very happy with the transfer market we have done until now,” he said.

Tottenham’s other big signings this summer include midfielders Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United and Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United and central defender Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton.

Whether or not former Brighton and Hove Albion coach De Zerbi can now turn his expensively assembled squad into a team capable of making an impact on the pitch remains to be seen, but the club’s owners cannot be faulted for a lack of ambition