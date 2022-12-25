The only surviving member of Kwaito group Big Nuz, Mzi Mkhwanazi, popularly known as Danger, says he is struggling to come to terms with the death of Mandlenkosi Maphumulo or Mampintsha.

Forty-year-old Maphumulo died on Saturday after suffering a second stroke in a Durban hospital.

Big Nuz originally comprised of Sibusiso Khomo known as R-Mashesha, Mampintsha and Danger.

An emotional Mkhwanazi says he will miss a lot about Maphumulo.

“I’m not good right now, because Mampintsha was my brother from Yeoville to here in Durban. I’m not good for now. I can’t even speak. I am not coping. I am not feeling well because I lost R-Mashesha, now it is Mampintsha. It is not good. I’ll miss everything about him, dance, music and food, everything about him.”

Colleagues of the late music artist say they are still reeling in shock following his death.

Artist Tzozo shares an update on how Maphumulo’s wife, Babes Wodumo, is doing.

“She’s fine. She just need friends around her. The family is fine. There’s this dark cloud here in KZN because as we speak, two very well-known are in the hospital. We can’t say the names right now, but it’s sad, it’s very sad. Once the time is right, we will tell you the names of those two artists.”

He’s urged fans to continue to pray for the two musicians who are in hospital, saying that their names would be released in time.

Danger left broken on the passing of Mampintsha: