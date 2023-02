AKA’s memorial service ended on a high note when various local hip hop artists took to the stage to pay homepage to the slain rapper also known as Supa Mega.

After moving tributes from family and friends, artists Anati, KO, Khuli Chana, Maggie,Tira, JR, Da Les and Yanga took to the stage to give the Megacy (a name for his fans) a mini concert.

Performing some of AKAs biggest hits including Run Jozi, All Eyes On Me, to name a few.

Gallery of artists performing a mini concert in memory of AKA: