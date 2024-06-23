Biesiesvlei locals say the debris from tyre depot fire is hazardous

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Residents of Biesiesvlei in the North West have criticised the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment for allegedly dragging its feet in addressing the environmental damage caused by the fire at the local waste tyre storage depot in July last year.

The blaze, broke out following veld fires driven by strong winds.

Few months before the incidents, residents complained about the environmental degradation and possible fire danger as a consequence of the huge tyre stockpiles.

Boeta du Toit from Agri North West, says this debris has continued to cause even more environmental damage.

“The situation is very serious and requires the urgent attention of the authorities. Legal action against those responsible cannot be ruled out.”

In a written response, the Department of Environmental Affairs stated that it had initiated the process of appointing a suitable service provider for the clean-up of the site and its rehabilitation.

The Department says the majority of the debris on site is the steel wire in the tyres, and is deemed to be non-hazardous and available for recycling.

The fire at the Tyre Waste Depot in Biesiesvlei, outside Lichtenburg in the North West, is under control. Thousands of tyres are, however, still smouldering, causing a cloud of thick black smoke to engulf neighbouring towns and informal settlements.#MorningLive #SABCNews — SABCNews_MorningLive (@MorningLiveSABC) July 23, 2023

