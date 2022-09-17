US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill have left for London to attend British Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

The Queen’s funeral will be held on Monday.

The British monarch died on the 8th of this month.

The Bidens who joined the Queen for tea in June 2021 are due to arrive in London on Saturday evening.

The US President will hold a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Lizz Truss at the United Nations General Assembly next week, rather than meeting in London on Sunday.

On Sunday the Bidens are scheduled to pay respects to the late sovereign, whose coffin is lying in Westminster Hall. Afterwards they will sign an official condolence book before attending a reception hosted by King Charles.

Biden, 79, has said the queen reminded him of his mother. The president is deeply familiar with grief, having lost his adult son to cancer in 2015 and his wife and young daughter to a car accident decades ago.

The president and his wife will return to Washington on Monday after the funeral.

The Queen’s funeral is set to be attended by over 100 presidents and heads of government. South Africa will be represented by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Meanwhile, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will attend British Queen Elizabeth’s funeral at the invitation of the British government, the ministry of foreign affairs said on Saturday.

The BBC reported on Friday that the Chinese delegation visiting London for the queen’s Monday funeral would not be allowed to view her coffin at a lying-in-state vigil inside parliament.

