The International Monetary Fund (IMF) boss Kristalina Georgieva says US President Joe Biden’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is very constructive. She says this signals a new chapter in easing tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Georgieva was speaking on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. The leaders of top economies have also called for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

South Africa has been represented by President Cyril Ramaphosa. As world leaders have wrapped up the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

The International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has warned that global growth would suffer if the world fragments into geo-political blocs led by the US and Western allies on one side and then China on the other.

“Apparently the side meetings, all side meetings have been very constructive and particularly the one between the presidents of the United States and China, a very significant message to the world that international cooperation is important for all of us,” says Georgieva.

It was also an opportunity for British new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to meet with US President Joe Biden for the first time since he took office.

The two leaders have also affirmed their strong support for Ukraine as they met for talks that included the blast that took place in Poland.

“This morning, we’d already met with fellow NATO and G7 leaders to address Russia’s latest missile strikes against Kyiv and western Ukraine and its merciless, I think its borders on anyway its way over the top,” says Biden.

“And I agree with your words, barbaric activity by Russia in Ukraine. But also tackling climate change, stabilising the global economy, our values are aligned. And there’s much good that we can do working together. I look forward to our discussions,” says UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

G20 leaders have denounced Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and stressed it’s causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy, stifling growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, and heightening energy and food insecurity.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa still insists on the dialogue between all the parties to resolve the conflict.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo says, “I call on all parties to remain calm and refrain from escalating tension. I always state that war will only bring devastation, therefore we must stop the war.”

Meanwhile, African Union chairperson and Senegalese President Macky Sall engaged with European Union leadership and it comes as the continental body wants to join the G20.

China has come out in support of the AU’s inclusion in G20.