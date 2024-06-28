Biden struggled in first Presidential Debate against Trump

Reading Time: < 1 minute

US President Joe Biden struggled in last night’s first Presidential Debate, stumbling at times and losing his train of thought. He faced off against former President and Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump in Atlanta, Georgia.

They tackled inflation and the rising cost of living, immigration and border security, the January 6th insurrection and abortion amongst other issues.

Some media outlets later cited sources that Biden was suffering from a cold.

The 81-year-old President struggled, sounding croaky and at times speaking unclearly and sometimes trailing off at the end of a thought.

Trump, three years younger than Biden, seemed more comfortable in the CNN-hosted 90-minute debate and given his edge in the polls, will expect some more momentum after Biden’s shaky performance.

The incumbent, who last debated his opponent when they ran against each other four years ago in roles reversed, managed to land some soft blows, telling Trump he had the morals of an alley cat; but Trump labelled Biden as the worst President in American history blaming him for matters from inflation to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Biden needed a strong performance, he likely failed at that.