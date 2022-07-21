Joe Biden, the oldest person ever to serve as president of the United States, has tested positive for COVID-19, is experiencing mild symptoms and will continue working but in isolation, the White House said on Thursday.

Biden, 79, has a runny nose, fatigue and an occasional dry cough, symptoms which he began to experience late on Wednesday, White House physician Kevin O’Connor said in a note released on Thursday.

Biden has begun taking the antiviral treatment Paxlovid, O’Connor said.

Fully vaccinated and twice boosted, Biden said he was “doing well” in a video posted on his Twitter account.

In the 21-second clip, he also said he was “getting a lot of work done” and would continue with his duties.

Folks, I’m doing great. Thanks for your concern. Just called Senator Casey, Congressman Cartwright, and Mayor Cognetti (and my Scranton cousins!) to send my regrets for missing our event today. Keeping busy! pic.twitter.com/uf7AsOg571 — President Biden (@POTUS) July 21, 2022

A photograph on his Twitter account showed him smiling, wearing a blazer and sitting at a desk with papers.

White House COVID coordinator, Dr. Ashish Jha, said Biden’s oxygen levels were normal and the president would isolate for five days and return to public events once he had a negative COVID test.

Biden became ill at a time when his administration is grappling with soaring inflation, global supply challenges, mass shootings and Russia’s land assault on Ukraine.

His illness forced cancellation of a trip to Pennsylvania where Biden intended to lay out plans to ask Congress for $37 billion for crime prevention programmes.

The White House provided an unusually detailed account of the president’s morning activities, including a series of phone calls to political allies.