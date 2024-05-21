Biden, Ruto to discuss Kenyan debt relief this week

Reading Time: 3 minutes

United States President Joe Biden will play host this week to Kenyan President William Ruto for wide-ranging talks expected to include debt relief for Kenya as well as the way forward for Haiti, Ukraine, Sudan and other areas.

“We think it’s essential that responsible debtors provide reprieves for countries like Kenya, whether that’s by debt service suspensions or via new grant assistance,” the official said.

Washington is also urging international financial institutions to offer low-cost financing to Kenya and other countries.

The official said to expect some significant joint announcements about debt relief during the state visit this week “on how countries like Kenya can tackle this problem of debt.”