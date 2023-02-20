US President Joe Biden has touched down in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainain President Volodmyr Zelenskyy as the world prepares to mark one year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden says his visit forms part of Washington DC’s unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

President Biden says he’s in Ukraine and will announce another delivery of critical equipment including artillery ammunition, anti-armor and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainains.

He will also share additional sanctions against elites and companies that are trying to evade or backfill Russia’s war machine. Over the last year, the US has built a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific to help defend Ukraine with unprecedented military, economic and humanitarian support and that support will endure.

This is Biden’s first visit to Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbour. Last year, President Zelenskiy addressed the US lawmakers and asked for more weapons.