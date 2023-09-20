Biden assures all Democrat governors want him to stay in the race

Reading Time: < 1 minute

US President Joe Biden assured that every Democratic governor wants him to “stay in the race. He said this while speaking to the press before boarding Air Force One after a campaign event in Madison, Wisconsin.

The President emphasized that he is the best option to defeat Donald Trump, citing his previous victory over Trump and claiming he has “gotten more done than any other president.”

Biden says he’s ‘staying in the race’ as he scrambles to save candidacy and braces for ABC interview https://t.co/gWeFdCKYaA — Sherwin Bryce-Pease (@sherwiebp) July 5, 2024

Amidst efforts to quell concerns over his recent debate performance, Biden accused some Democrats of attempting to push him out of the presidential race.

In a spirited speech, he defied his critics and mocked Donald Trump.

Biden’s visit to Wisconsin, a key battleground state, aimed to rally voters and included a television interview. This interview will be closely watched, as his debate with Trump has led some within his party, including major donors, to question his ability to secure a second term.