Biden apologises to Zelenskiy for congressional delays to US aid

US President Joe Biden on Friday told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Washington ‘will not walk away’ from the crisis in the country at war with Russia. Biden and Zelenskiy met for talks in Paris on the sidelines of D-Day anniversary events. It was their first face-to-face talks since Zelenskiy visited Washington in December, when the two wrestled with Republican opposition for more Ukraine aid.

Biden commended Zelenskiy for the manner in which he has handled the Russia-Ukranian conflict, adding the US will not walk away from aiding the country financially.

“You continue to fight in a way that is just remarkable. It’s remarkable. And we’re not going to walk away from you. I apologise for those weeks of not knowing what’s going on in terms of funding. And because we had trouble getting the bill that we had to pass… had the money in it, from some of our very conservative members who were holding it up. But we got it done finally. And since then, including today, I’ve announced six packages of significant funding. Today, I’m also signing additional package for $225 million to help you reconstruct the electric grid,” he said.

Zelenskiy responded saying, “It’s very important that you stay with us. This bipartisan support with the Congress, it’s very important that in this unity, the United States of America, all American people stay with Ukraine like it was during World War Two, how the United States helped to save human lives, to save Europe. And we count on your continued support in standing with us, shoulder to shoulder. Thank you so much. And this big package which has been signed and supported, and voted. And it’s very important. It’s so necessary for these, for the feeling of our people that we are not alone. We are with you, with our strategic partner.”

Zelenskiy, meanwhile, also met French Foreign Affairs Minister Stephane Sejourne in Paris.

The meeting comes after President Emmanuel Macron announced France plans to provide Mirage 2000 warplanes to Ukraine.

He did not specify how many Mirages France would provide, by when or under what financial terms.

Zelenskiy told Reuters last month that Western countries are taking too long to make decisions about aid.