The High Court in Polokwane, Limpopo, has struck off the roll an urgent application to review and set side aside an interdict against the acting municipal manager appointed by the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led coalition in the Thabazimbi municipality.

The African National Congress (ANC)-led council had interdicted Lindiwe Makaya from accessing the municipality’s bank accounts.

It has also appointed its own municipal manager after a vote of no confidence against the DA-led coalition.

The municipality has two parallel councils, led by the ANC and DA.

Speaker of DA-led council Ben Tlhabadira says they will lodge another urgent application to access the municipal bank accounts.

“We did not actually hope to get these results. It is a surprise to us that the judge will come and say the matter is not urgent though the matter is urgent … we are not going to allow the man to go on (sic) with a purse. We are approaching the court again it might be this week, very soon, but we are going to make sure that we take the purse away from an individual who is no longer an employee of the institution.”