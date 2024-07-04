Biannual injection protects young women from HIV in SA, Uganda: Trial

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A large clinical trial in South Africa and Uganda has shown that a twice-yearly injection of a new drug provides young women with total protection against HIV infection.

The trial tested whether the six-monthly injection of Lenacapavir would provide better protection against HIV infection than two other pills, which need to be taken daily.

All three medications are pre-exposure prophylaxis drugs.

University of Cape Town Professor of Medicine Linda-Gail Bekker was the Principal Investigator for the South African part of the study.

She says the breakthrough gives great hope that a proven, highly effective prevention tool to protect people from HIV, has now been developed.