The High Court in Bhisho, Eastern Cape, has set aside the Public Protector’s report relating to the 2018 memorial service of Winnie Madikizela Mandela by the Mbizana municipality.

The report found that Premier Oscar Mabuyane, the former MEC for Public Works, Babalo Madikizela and the provincial ANC had benefitted from money set aside for the memorial service.

The court found the report inconsistent with the Constitution and ordered the Public Protector to pay the costs of the applicants.

Mabuyane’s spokesperson, Khuselwa Rantjie, says the premier welcomes the judgment.

“Premier Mabuyane to the decision of the protector report and remedial taken by the public protector reviewed and set aside, and declared unconstitutionally, the court has found in favour of the premier, the premier has always maintained his innocent, he has never been involved in any act fraud and corruption, the decision was forced and intended the implications of the step aside rule.”

Video: Oscar Mabuyane battles Mkhwebane in court