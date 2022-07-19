KwaZulu-Natal Athletics has confirmed the hosting of the Bhekizizwe Joseph Shabalala Marathon in February 2023.

The 42-kilometre race pays tribute to the late Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Dr Bhekizizwe Joseph Shabalala.

He died in 2020 at the age of 79.

Shabalala’s son Thulani says he is happy to see his late father’s wish is being realised.

“I’m so excited that my father’s wish …. is happening now. A media briefing we had was a success. My mother, Joseph’s wife was here, she spoke from her heart, it was touching. A marathon is going to be on the 11th of February 2023. We are busy with the preparations with KwaZulu-Natal athletics and sports confederation,” adds Thulani.

The Alfred Duma Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal is hopeful that the marathon will generate economic activity for Ladysmith.

Executive committee member Thobani Dlamini says, “People in [through] this marathon will be able to get job opportunities, will able to get time to showcase their talents. We are looking forward to having people from different countries that will come to pay a visit to honour the legacy of Mr Mshengu.”

Ladysmith Black Mambazo tribute: